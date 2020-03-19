Man arrested for stealing, crashing TriMet paratransit bus

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing a TriMet LIFT paratransit bus in Southeast Portland, March 19, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Thursday in Southeast Portland after stealing and crashing a TriMet vehicle, police said.

Officers were called out to NE 102nd Avenue and NE Halsey Street around 10:30 a.m. on a report that a TriMet LIFT paratransit bus had been stolen, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The driver of the bus — which did not have any passengers on board — didn’t comply with officers’ demands to stop. Instead, the driver took off and hit another vehicle at the intersection of SE 122nd Avenue and SE Division Street.

Officers arrested the driver at the crash scene.

The suspect — 31-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez-Menchaca — was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He’s facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted elude by vehicle, reckless driving, hit-and-run and interfering with public transportation.