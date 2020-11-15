Man arrested for trying to take photo of woman in public restroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said they arrested a man after he was trying to take a photograph of a woman in restroom stall at the Lloyd Center Mall.

The arrestee, identified by police as 33-year-old Portland resident Jared W. Walter, is infamous for his string of harassing and committing sexual acts upon female strangers aboard TriMet. He’s known as the TriMet Barber for cutting and gluing women’s hair on trains and buses across the metro area as well as performing other sexual acts. A registered sex offender, Walter was the first person in the history of the transportation agency to be banned for life from TriMet.

According to a statement from Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers arrived at the mall around 12:20 p.m. Saturday on a priority sex offense call.

When the police arrived, they found the man had already been detained by mall security. The female victim was using the restroom when the individual attempted to take a photograph, police said. The woman then confronted the man and notified security.

Walter was transported to the Detective Division where Sex Crimes Unit detectives performed further investigation, police said. The man was lodged at Multnomah County Detention Center for Attempted Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree. Police said the investigation is continuing.