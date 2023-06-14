PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 22-year-old man from Sunriver was arrested by the City of Corvallis Police Department on June 13 for repeatedly writing “Jesus loves you” on public and private property, authorities say.

Corvallis Police announced on Facebook that suspect Jack Gunderson turned himself into authorities for the string of mid-May tagging incidents after a community member helped officers identify him.

“Mr. Gunderson was identified through an anonymous tip enabling officers to make contact with him and further investigate the case and his involvement,” CPD said.

Gunderson was booked into the Benton County Jail on one count of criminal mischief.