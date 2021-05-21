Man arrested hours after Hillsboro Target, Fred Meyer robberies

The suspect claimed to have a gun while robbing the pharmacy at Target

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested hours after robbing a Target and a Fred Meyer in Hillsboro, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Target on NW Evergreen Parkway just before 11 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect reportedly approached the pharmacy and announced that he had a gun, though a firearm was never seen or used, according to Hillsboro police.

The store was evacuated as a safety precaution and police searched the building but the suspect had already escaped.

About nine hours later, the same suspect reportedly robbed the pharmacy inside the Fred Meyer on SE Tualatin Valley Highway but left before police arrived.

Hillsboro officers spotted the suspect in the parking lot of Walgreens on NE Cornell Road around 10 p.m. that same evening.

Eric Louis Horwitz, 33, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on two counts of 2nd-degree robbery and 2nd-degree attempted robbery.