Man arrested in 2017 N. Portland fatal hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 2 years after Daniel Ramsey was killed in a hit-and-run in North Portland, investigators arrested a 22-year-old man in Hillsboro Thursday afternoon.

Luis Silva Echeverria-Navarrete was arrested by Portland police in Hillsboro, the culmination of a collaborative investigation by the departments.

Luis Silva Echeverria-Navarrete, January 10, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Echeverria-Navarrete was booked at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The night of the hit-and-run

Daniel Ramsey and his girlfriend, Darian Conley, went to get a bite to eat around 10 p.m. on November 26, 2017. They were walking hand-in-hand to get food. They looked both ways before they crossed North Fessenden Street and North Alma Avenue.

A speeding car came out of nowhere, caught on surveillance video around the time of the crash.

Days after the hit-and-run, Conley described those terrifying moments.

“I look to my left and there was a car about 10 to 15 feet and the headlights were there,” she said. “And that was it.”

Daniel Ramsey in an undated photo (KOIN, file)

Ramsey’s body flew a block down the road. But somehow, Darian Conley was untouched.

“It should have been both of us,” she said back then. “I don’t know if somehow he pushed me back or what, but somehow he saved my life that night.”

