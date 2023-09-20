Curtis Vanzee has been arrested more than 70 times, according to police.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested in connection to a string of vandalism and burglaries in the area after authorities found “several van loads” of suspected stolen items, the Portland Police Bureau announced.

After serving a search warrant at a Southeast Ankeny Street home on Thursday, September 14, authorities arrested Curtis Vanzee, who is on parole for burglary, PPB said.

At the home, police found the suspected stolen items, including an ET statue belonging to Portland’s Piece of Cake Bakery after the shop was burglarized in May, according to authorities. PPB told KOIN 6 News that officers recognized the ET from the Sellwood neighborhood bakery.

“ET was phoned home to the bakery,” PPB said in an Instagram video post capturing authorities searching the home and ET’s return to the bakery.

Vanzee was booked in Multnomah County Jail on several charges including theft, burglary, criminal mischief, theft by receiving, failing to register as a sex offender and felon in possession of body armor. PPB noted Vanzee has previously been arrested 70 times.

According to Portland police, the investigation is ongoing.