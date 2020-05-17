Man arrested in connection with Glenfair shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Portland said they arrested a man tied to Friday’s shooting in the Glenfair neighborhood.

Renardo A. Mitchell was arrested by Special Unit detectives after an investigation revealed the shooting to be a case of domestic violence.

Officers were originally called into the area of the 15600 block of Southeast Stark Street on May 15 shortly before noon on a report of shots fired. Multiple units of an apartment building had bullet holes in them, according to responding officers.

No injuries were reported at the time.

Mitchell, 35, has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center where he faces charges of Attempted Murder (second degree), Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, (DV) Unlawful Use of a Weapon, (DV) Menacing, and (DV) Burglary (first degree).

