PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in the Lloyd District shooting that left one dead Friday afternoon has been arrested, Portland police announced Thursday.

Andre Poston, 31, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is facing charges for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Poston is accused of shooting a man on Northeast Holladay Street near Northeast 11th Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday. The man was rushed to a local hospital where police said he succumbed to his injuries.

Poston fled the scene before officers arrived, authorities said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.