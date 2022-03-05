PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A Portland man has been arrested following a series of three armed carjackings, two of them violent, which began at the Clackamas Town Center mall and later concluded in Milwaukie on Monday, Feb. 28.

Gary Lamar Johnson, 38, is behind bars at Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault and unlawful use of a weapon after the Feb. 28 carjacking spree, the Sheriff’s Office reported on March 1.

The series of incidents reportedly occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Monday when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies responded to initial reports of a shoplifting at the Macy’s department store at the mall.

While deputies were en route, dispatch relayed additional reports that a carjacking had taken place, and shots were fired outside the mall.

Authorities reported that Johnson exited the Macy’s and proceeded to shoot at a man sitting in an SUV parked in the lot before forcing the lone passenger out of the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The man reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the carjacking and was hospitalized for further treatment Monday.

Per reports, Johnson drove the vehicle to the area of Interstate 205 and Highway 224 where he abandoned the SUV, located a male driver in a sedan and forced him to exit the vehicle before fleeing once again.

After reportedly driving the stolen sedan to Milwaukie Self Storage, 5965 S.E. Harmony Road, authorities said Johnson parked and attempted a third carjacking on a woman, shooting at her and physically assaulting her.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries in the attack and later was hospitalized.

Reports said Johnson physically assaulted another woman who attempted to intervene in the Milwaukie-area carjacking. That woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that Johnson attempted to get away on foot, but deputies were able to locate and arrest him. According to Clackamas County Court documents, his bail has been set at $750,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court for an indictment on March 8.