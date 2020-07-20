3 slain in NE Portland, convicted felon arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were killed on Friday and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the 58-year-old man accused has been charged with their murders.

The investigation started on Friday, July 17, when police officers were called to respond to a disturbance in the area of NE 122nd Avenue and NE Brazee Street. When officers arrived, they found three victims who were already dead, said the DA’s office.

An arrest was made the next day, Saturday afternoon, said the DA’s office.

Brett Pruett has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to the DA’s office. He also faces charges of the unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary and assault.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Elmer Edwin Hughes, 40-year-old Tashia Cobb and 77-year-old Lawrence Murphy. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office found that all three died from gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.