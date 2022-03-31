The suspect's name has yet to be released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in Portland after a search warrant was issued regarding child pornography and child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

Officers and investigators searching a man’s residence in Portland after a child pornography warrant was issued involving child sex abuse material. (Courtesy Photo: PPB Central Bike Squad Instagram)

According to the Portland Police Bureau’s central bike squad, officers and detectives from the Child Abuse Team searched a residence in Old Town in relation to the warrant. Police say electronic devices and digital storage materials were seized as evidence.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested on an unrelated burglary and charged for burglary and aggravated theft. During the search warrant, two firearms were located, according to authorities.

The suspect is a convicted felon, said PPB’s central bike squad in an Instagram post.

Police added that additional charges are expected throughout this investigation.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Portland Police for more details but have yet to hear back.