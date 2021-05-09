Man arrested in string of early morning fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 31-year-old man faces several arson charges following a string of fires in Northeast Portland Sunday.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to several fires early Sunday that stretched from Northeast 99th Avenue and Pacific all the way to Southeast 82nd Avenue and Taylor Street, according to fire officials.

One fire at a tire store escalated to a 2-alarm response, requiring additional units to the scene.

Investigators eventually tracked down the suspect, Trevor MacDonald, while on their way to a related vehicle fire.

MacDonald was arrested on four arson charges.