Man arrested on charges including burglary, stalking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A McMinnville man was arrested on numerous charges after multiple neighbors contacted the police about his behavior.

Multiple reports of the man began coming in on Saturday, May 22. According to his neighbors, 30-year-old Matthew Rodgers was exhibiting paranoid behavior, had trespassed at other units and had broken windows and other items in the McMinnville multi-plex he resides at.

With information sourced from various people around the complex, police determined mental health issues were contributing factors.

According to the McMinnville Police Department, officers and Community Outreach Specialists from the Yamhill County Health and Human Services Mental Health Division spent several days trying to deescalate his behavior. However, the situation ultimately declined and immediate action was reportedly necessary.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officers went to place Rodgers under arrest. He attempted to escape through his unit’s back door, so officers went in after him. Officers then found Rodgers armed with a knife, but were able to take him into custody.

He now faces charges of first-degree attempted burglary, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree burglary and stalking.

Authorities did not provide further details for his crimes.