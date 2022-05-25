PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting someone at a residence in Cornelius.

Christopher Hugh Salter, 44, was lodged in the Washington County Jail after being indicted on first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of weapon charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. deputies responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of SW LaFollett Rd. in unincorporated Cornelius on March 24 around 7:30 p.m. Salter had reportedly shot 63-year-old Gumercindo Gonzalez Jr. in the front yard. Investigators learned that the two men got into a verbal altercation at Slater’s residence earlier in the week.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital after deputies detained Salter. Despite undergoing emergency surgery, he died from his injuries on March 28.