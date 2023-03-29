PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in custody after multiple reports were made accusing him of sex abuse and public indecency, according to the Seaside Police Department.

The first alleged incident happened Monday evening when Seaside police were notified of a man inappropriately touching a young girl in downtown Seaside. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled the area.

The following day, Astoria Police Department reached out to SPD with information on a potential suspect.

That afternoon, SPD learned of another incident where a man allegedly touched a woman inappropriately inside a store at the Seaside Outlet Mall. With the help of the victim, officers found and arrested the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Jeremiah Tolley Jr.

During the investigation, police learned of similar incidents reported in the area, including one captured on video where Tolley is seen “engaging in inappropriate conduct while watching a female employee” of a store downtown.

Tolley is booked at the Clatsop County Jail on four charges of third-degree sex abuse, four charges of harassment and one charge of public indecency.

Police ask anyone with information on Tolley to call SPD Corporal Matthew Brown or Corporal Bethany Workman at 503.736.6311.