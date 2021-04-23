Man arrested on warrant after flashing fake gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man with a warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody after police received reports he had been flashing a gun in Portland.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, police responded to reports of a man who had flashed a pistol near West Burnside. Officers were told the man was sitting down with the gun in his lap, occasionally playing around with it. In the process, police also learned the man’s name and discovered he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

They approached the man while sitting in a patrol vehicle, and spoke to him through its PA system. Officers then took him into custody without incident and recovered what appeared to be a black handgun — but it turned out to be fake.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Christopher John Carroll, is now lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center due to the warrant.