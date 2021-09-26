Man arrested with meth, stolen car after shots fired in Hazelwood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man driving a stolen car was arrested with a gun, meth and numerous “jiggle keys” used to steal cars, the Portland Police Bureau said early Saturday morning.

According to PPB, a report of shots fired in the Hazelwood neighborhood led police to 24-year-old Trevon Gilliland around 3:35 a.m. Thursday near the corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Halsey Street.

Gilliland was arrested on several charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, theft in the first degree, possession of methamphetamine and interfering with a police officer.

Police said they believe he fired the gun, but they don’t know what he was shooting at. There have been no reported injuries or property damage.

Authorities have not released any additional details explaining the circumstances leading up to the shots or the suspect’s arrest.