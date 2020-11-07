Man pistol-whipped in Portland, alleged assailant arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of a car was pistol-whipped while sitting in the driver’s seat early Saturday morning, but the alleged assailant was arrested not long after.

Police were called to the 200 block of SW 6th Avenue around 5:45 a.m. after reports a man was using a gun to hit another man.

“Officers learned this incident began when the victim walked out to find the trunk of his car open and the suspect in the driver’s seat,” PPB said in a release. “When the suspect got out of the car, the victim sat down in his car to inspect it. The suspect immediately began to attack the victim, fled the scene, and was taken into custody” after a brief foot chase.

PPB said a pistol and other evidence were recovered from the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as Leon Lavell Willis-Flowers of Portland, was arrested for Robbery I, Assault II and Felon in Possession of a firearm. Willis-Flowers, 24, was later booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center.