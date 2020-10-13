Man attacked on Gresham street dies nearly 2 weeks later

Alan Tod Barker passed away Oct. 9 from injuries sustained in an assault in downtown Gresham, Sept. 27, 2020. (Gresham Police Department)

Police believe Tod Alan Barker, 53, didn't know his attacker(s)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man passed away nearly two weeks after being attacked by an apparent stranger in downtown Gresham, police said.

The victim, 53-year-old Tod Alan Barker of Gresham, was walking on the evening of Sept. 27 in the 200 block of NE Roberts Avenue when he was assaulted, according to Gresham police.

Barker died of his injuries on Oct. 9. Investigators think Barker didn’t know his attacker or attackers and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Witnesses with information about the attack are asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503.618.2719.