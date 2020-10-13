Man attacked on Gresham street dies nearly 2 weeks later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man passed away nearly two weeks after being attacked by an apparent stranger in downtown Gresham, police said.
The victim, 53-year-old Tod Alan Barker of Gresham, was walking on the evening of Sept. 27 in the 200 block of NE Roberts Avenue when he was assaulted, according to Gresham police.
Barker died of his injuries on Oct. 9. Investigators think Barker didn’t know his attacker or attackers and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Witnesses with information about the attack are asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503.618.2719.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.