PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Portland late Monday night.

Just before midnight, officers and medical personnel were called to a reported stabbing on North Interstate Avenue and North Going Street.

Officials said they found a man suffering a serious stabbing injury. A PPB spokesperson told KOIN 6 News the man’s “injuries were clearly critical in nature and I’d say they were life-threatening at the time.”

The attacker reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.