PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating a shooting and what they call an arson attack that happened in North Portland shortly before noon Thursday.

When Portland police responded to the shooting on North Interstate Avenue and Kaiser Center Drive, officers provided trauma first aid to a man suffering serious injuries. PPB said the man was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Officers found a tent burning nearby, so Portland Fire & Rescue was called to put it out.

No arrests were made, according to PPB, as the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case number 23-4196.

Part of the southbound Interstate 5 interchange to southbound Interstate 405 was shut down during the initial investigation.