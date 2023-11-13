PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 41-year-old man was booked for murder after a woman was found dead inside an Oregon City home Monday.

When officers arrived at the home in the 13400 block of Squire Drive they found the woman had already died, the Oregon City police said in a release.

Anthony Wessel was arrested and taken to the Clackamas County Jail on a 2nd-degree murder charge. The investigation is ongoing into case #23-023587.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon City Police Tip Line at 503.905.3505.