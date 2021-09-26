Man breaks into home, threatens cops with sword, axe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after breaking into a home in Northeast Portland and threatening police with a sword, axe and knives.

At 4:43 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a man, armed with a sword, trying to open doors and windows of a house on NE Farragut Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside the house. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the residents were not home.

Police set up a perimeter around the house, and then the suspect became combative, charging out the back toward officers wielding a sword.

The suspect’s weapons, including a sword, axe and knives. (Portland Police Bureau)

Police fired a foam-tip projectile at the man, and he continued to threaten them with medieval weaponry. The man threw an axe and knives at the officers, but they stayed a safe distance away.

An officer fired another foam-tip projectile “which changed the suspect’s demeanor,” police said.

PPB officers ultimately convinced the man, identified as Chance Haylett, to surrender. They found 15 weapons in Haylett’s possession, including a slingshot.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said, and there were no injuries.

Haylett was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.