PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Portland man living in Arizona has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he was busted with 12,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills during a traffic stop on Highway 26 near Government Camp in March of 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland said that 32-year-old Jeray Lashawn Jessie was caught transporting the drugs from Arizona to Portland with an unnamed accomplice at the time of his arrest. The counterfeit oxycodone pills, investigators say, actually contained fentanyl — a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

“A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl — a few grains of the substance — is enough to kill an average adult male,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.”

A subsequent search of Jessie’s cell phone also showed messages related to drug trafficking, according to officials. The bust, authorities say, was part of a larger drug trafficking investigation conducted by the FBI and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force.

Jessie was sentenced on Dec. 6, after a federal grand jury in Portland formally charged him with drug possession and intent to distribute on Aug. 17, 2021. He pled guilty to the charges a year later on Aug. 28.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jessie also received five years of supervised release as part of his conviction.