PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating after a man was reportedly carjacked while refueling at a Northeast Portland gas station early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near the corner of NE Grand Avenue and Broadway.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News the suspect, who was possibly armed, approached a passenger in the car and demanded he get out.

PPB said the suspect then drove off with the car. Police did not give a description of the stolen car.

No arrests have been made, and there were no reported injuries.

An investigation is underway.