Driver faces charges after fatal crash on NE Sandy Blvd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old driver now faces a four-count indictment, accused of recklessly causing the death of a 52-year-old man. The charges were announced Monday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Tyrell Dixon has been charged with manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, according to court documents. The charges stem from a fatal crash that happened on NE Sand Boulevard on Saturday morning.

Portland police were called out to the scene of the crash near NE Sandy and NE 105th just after 9:30 a.m. Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team identified Dixon as the driver that caused the crash. The crash investigation found that Dixon was driving west on NE Sandy when he ran a red light at NE 105th and struck another car. The driver and sole occupant of the car, Salvador Cruz-Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dixon’s car also hit a commercial building before coming to a complete stop.

Witnesses reported seeing Dixon and his passenger, identified as Dixon’s brother, get out of the car after the crash. Dixon’s brother left the scene. His father later took him to the hospital, said police.

Dixon was arrested at the scene after investigators determined that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Court documents allege that when an officer asked Dixon for his license, he instead handed that officer a debit card. When the officer asked again for his license, Dixon handed over a different debit card. Officers made note of other signs of impairment during their investigation.

Dixon was arrested at the scene on Saturday. On Monday, the formal charges against him were announced by the District Attorney’s Office.