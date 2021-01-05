Man charged for robbery, kidnapping security guard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a security guard at a downtown Portland hotel.

Police say Sir Kyle Bedeker tried to gain access to the Hotel Lucia’s valet parking garage by holding the security guard against his will with a weapon on Sunday. He was arrested after officers found him kneeling on the guard’s neck.

Bedeker reportedly broke into a car during the process, according to police. Officers found stolen property on him, as well.

The security guard was ultimately uninjured.

Bedeker is now facing six charges, including kidnapping, robbery, felony strangulation, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.