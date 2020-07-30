Man charged in racial rant outside Hillsboro apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man is facing bias crime and harassment charges after yelling racial slurs at a woman and her son, police said.

On the afternoon of June 1, a 78-year-old Black woman double-parked while waiting in her car for her son to come down from his apartment in the 10200 block of NE Evergreen Parkway, police said.

While the woman was waiting, 64-year-old John Blackmore got into a nearby car to leave and started yelling racial slurs and cursing at her, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police said the woman moved her car to let Blackmore get out but instead of leaving he drove his car toward her while still yelling. He passed by her, turned around and drove back at her again, police said.

Afraid he would hit her, the woman got out of her car at which point Blackmore stopped, got out and walked toward her with his fists raised — while still yelling slurs, police said.

The woman’s son saw what was happening and ran downstairs and stepped in between his mom and the man. Police said Blackmore then directed his racial rant against both mom and son.

A neighbor heard what was happening, told his fiance to call 911 and then ran out to help. Blackmore then got back into his car and drove off, police said.

Officers arrested Blackmore on Tuesday. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on two counts of second-degree bias crime and two counts of harassment.