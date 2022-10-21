PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities on Thursday arrested a man that allegedly assaulted a person in an “unprovoked” attack and committed a bias crime against another person in Beaverton.

At around 5 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old David Ohearn was upset about his neighbor’s car parked on Southwest 187th Avenue. While confronting his neighbor, WCSO said Ohearn followed them into a garage and attacked them with a knife, causing superficial injuries.

Ohearn then left the garage and approached someone else, who he allegedly threatened to kill because of their perceived race, according to officials.

Ohearn was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree bias crime, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree burglary.