Man charged with 2nd bias crime toward TriMet driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man once convicted of a bias crime against a TriMet employee is now accused of another similar crime.

Dorian Cannon faces 4 charges, including a bias crime, for allegedly threatening an African-American TriMet bus driver with a knife on Monday.

The incident unfolded at the Parkrose Transit Station when a man was hanging on to a bus window and kept it from going. The man, identified as Cannon, allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to board the bus through the driver’s window.

When the driver told him he had to go to a pickup spot, Cannon grabbed onto the windshield wiper and began poking the window of the bus, the Multnomah County DA’s Office said.

Officers took him into custody. The DA’s office said court documents revealed Cannon used racial hate speech when talking about the incident.

Back in December, Cannon was convicted of a bias crime using racial hate speech toward a TriMet bus driver.

He is also now charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and interfering with public transportation.