PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder on Tuesday morning for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian with a car.

According to police, 40-year-old Frederick Deatric Moore hit a person with a vehicle he was driving on Monday night near SE 82nd and Center St. just after 9 p.m. The pedestrian died from their injuries, police say.

Moore was also charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run). He is being lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The name of the victim will be released once the medical examiner has notified the victim’s family.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774.