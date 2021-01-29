Man charged with arson during Beachie Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for intentionally setting a fire to his neighbor’s house in the days following the eruption of the Beachie Creek Fire was arrested by the Oregon State Police on Friday.

When the Beachie Creek Fire began on September 7, neither William (Dale) Hopson’s home nor his neighbor’s house were damaged. Allegedly, he went back 2 days later and intentionally set fire to his neighbor’s home in the 33000 block of North Fork Road as the wildfire raged through Detroit, Gates, Mill City and Lyons.

Hopson, 48, is being held at the Marion County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of arson, burglary, criminal trespass and reckless endangering