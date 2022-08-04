Monsanto J. Georges, 20, was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail and charged with first-degree assault.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly shooting another individual at a local restaurant, officials say.

The Milwaukie Police Department says Monsanto J. Georges, 20, was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail and charged with first-degree assault.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to Libbie’s Restaurant at 11056 SE Main St after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, police say they discovered a man that had been shot in front of the building.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his torso before being discharged, according to police.

Officers then reportedly spotted Georges in the area of SE Harrison St. and SE Hwy. 224 and took him into custody.

The events leading up to the shooting are still being investigated. Witnesses who have not already spoken to detectives are asked to contact Milwaukie Police Detective Tony Cereghino at 503-786-7476.