PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are holding a man in custody after he allegedly shot multiple people at a street racing event early Monday morning.

Twenty-one year-old Adrian Dangelo Ramirez was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Just after midnight, officers responded to reports of a shooting during a street racing event near North Marine Drive. While police discovered substantial evidence that a large number of shots had been fired, collecting nearly 100 bullet casings, they were initially unable to identify any victims.

As officers were processing the scene of the crime, local hospitals reported multiple walk-in gunshot victims. A 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year old boy were each treated non-life threatening gunshot wounds. There was also an 11-year-old male victim, although it is unclear if he was hit with gunfire or if his injury was due to shrapnel.

During the investigation, the Enhanced Community Safety Team discovered evidence that identified Ramirez as the alleged shooter. After being treated for a gunshot wound that he suffered, Ramirez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

According to police, there were several hundred people who attended the street racing event.

“Street racing is not only illegal, (it) can turn into a dangerous crowd event, drawing not only participants, but spectators,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “We are fortunate that no one was more seriously injured or killed over the weekend. Unfortunately, these take considerable resources to address and can be hazardous for not just those involved, but innocent road users who often are affected. As a city, we must work together to hold those committing these illegal street takeovers accountable.”

The investigation is still ongoing and police say that there could be additional victims or suspects involved.