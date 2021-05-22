Man charged with attempted murder for 2020 Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

PPB says Deangelo Clayton was behind the April 10 shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a Powelllhurst-Gilbert shooting from April of 2020.

The bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team apprehended Deangelo D. Clayton Jr. of Portland near North Olin Avenue and North Oberlin Street around 10:30 a.m. In the capture, officers seized a pistol as evidence.

Pistol seized as evidence in the shooting from April 10, 2020 (PPB)

Clayton, 23, allegedly shot a man near the area of SE 123rd Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard on April 10 of last year. According to investigators, the victim was in a parking lot when Clayton pulled up in a car and shot the man. Bullets also hit a nearby business but no one else was hurt, police said.

Clayton was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree.