PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a bias crime suspect on Monday accused of attacking several women for their perceived sexual orientation.

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of an assault on South River Parkway near South Harbor Drive.

PPB confirmed to KOIN 6 that witnesses reported the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kelyn Jones, verbally attacked multiple women. Further, witnesses allege Jones punched one woman and tried to punch another but missed.

Jones reportedly left the scene after a woman he allegedly punched fell to the ground.

The next morning, a 911 caller reported seeing Jones. Police responded to the area and arrested Jones on bias crime and assault charges.