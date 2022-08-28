A woman was killed in the area of SE 92nd/Powell Boulevard, August 27, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is being charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Portland police announced Sunday that Mohamed Osman Adan, 33, has been booked and is being charged with Murder in the Second Degree (Domestic Abuse) and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He is slated to be arraigned on Monday.

Court documents show Adan has previously faced numerous charges, including assault, DUI, and criminal trespassing.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call around 7 a.m. on Saturday, and that when officers arrived on the scene, the woman was found dead.

The woman’s identity won’t be released until after her family has been notified, police said in Sunday’s press release.

However, those who knew the woman told KOIN 6 News she was the mother of young children.

The investigation is ongoing.