Man charged with hate crime; struck victim with a wooden bat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lane County man has been charged with a federal hate crime after he allegedly tried to kill a gay man for his sexual orientation, officials said.

Court documents say Daniel McGee went over to the victim’s apartment on July 5 after they met on Grindr, a social media and networking app designed for and used by primarily gay men.

According to authorities, McGee hit the man in the head with a wooden club for several minutes causing life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

McGee used the internet to watch violent anti-gay material, plan the assault and purchase the bat. Officials said the investigation also revealed McGee’s search history included how to get away with murder and how murderers avoid getting caught.

The FBI arrested McGee on November 15. He was ordered to be detained until further court proceedings in federal court.