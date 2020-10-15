Murder at the Marriott: Portland man arrested, charged

Abdikadir Osman was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting inside a room at a downtown Portland hotel.

The suspect in the fatal shooting at the Portland Marriott has been identified as Abdikadir Osman, per court documents. The incident occurred in the early hours of October 6, inside one of the hotel rooms. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim, 23-year-old Shawn Fujioka, succumbed to his injuries and died at a nearby hospital.

Osman was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center early Thursday morning. The 22-year-old is facing one count of second-degree murder with a firearm and another count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.

It is unclear when Osman will make his first court appearance. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates when new information is available.