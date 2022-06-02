PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was previously charged with murder for a shooting in May is now facing charges for a deadly shooting in the Buckman neighborhood.

Portland police say Nathaniel Freeman was charged for the murder of 30-year-old Nycole Lashawne Griffin.

In the early hours of April 24, authorities say Freeman shot Griffin near SE 9th and Ash. A friend reportedly drove Griffin to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Freeman was previously arrested and charged for the murder of Morgan “Max” Victor who officials say was shot inside a Southeast Portland apartment on May 4.

Freeman was arraigned Wednesday for Murder in First Degree, Murder in Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Firearm), and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.