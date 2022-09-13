PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of shooting a 27-year-old to death in Portland’s Lent neighborhood last week is facing multiple charges, including murder.

Shaka Chambers, 46, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Monday and is charged with murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary in the first degree.

Chambers allegedly killed 27-year-old Juan Artiles, who was found dead in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 4.

Portland police said Artiles was discovered deceased inside a house off SE Woodstock Boulevard and SE 90th Avenue. His death was confirmed to be a homicide by gunshot.