Man charged with setting 8 fires in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in connection with a string of fires set on Wednesday morning in North Portland.
Portland Police say they arrested Jesse Austin Small on Thursday. He is charged with eight counts of arson.
Video footage from near where the fires started helped investigators identify him.
KOIN 6 spoke with the owner of George’s Bar and Grill, one of the businesses damaged by the fires.
“Just as we’re getting ready to reopen then, bam! We get hit with this,” said Dave Harmsen. “We’ll live to fight another day, and we’re still open, but we’re gonna lose part of our patio for a while. With the Blazers game coming up Thursday, it’s like, really? You’re going to do this to me now?”
The following is a list of the fires from Portland Fire & Rescue:
- 0459 hours: Vehicle Fire; N. Borthwick; Van set on fire which extended to a structure. Damage: $25,000
- 0507 hours: Vehicle Fire; N. Albina / N. Failing; Motorcycle cover set on fire which damaged cover and motorcycle. Damage: $2500
- 0519 hours: Cold Fire (fire extinguished prior to firefighter arrival) across from 4284 N. Maryland; Papers set in the wheel well of the vehicle were found burning next to car. No Damage.
- 0522 hours: Commercial Fire; 5501 N. Interstate; Exterior fire which destroyed garage/storage area of Georges Bar. Fire caused damage to the apartment complex next door at 1519 N. Interstate Avenue. Damages: $75,000.00
- 0533 hours: Vehicle Fire; 5055 N. Interstate Avenue. Vehicle was parked in a parking lot beneath an occupied apartment building. Firefighters came across vehicle fire while responding to a fire at a different location. Early discovery of this fire prevented damage to the apartment building. Damages: $35,000.00
- 0536 hours: Structure Fire; 7350 N. Greenwich Ave. Apartment building under construction. An exterior fire spread to the structure. Damages: $5,000.00