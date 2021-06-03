Man charged with setting 8 fires in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in connection with a string of fires set on Wednesday morning in North Portland.

Portland Police say they arrested Jesse Austin Small on Thursday. He is charged with eight counts of arson.

Video footage from near where the fires started helped investigators identify him.

KOIN 6 spoke with the owner of George’s Bar and Grill, one of the businesses damaged by the fires.

“Just as we’re getting ready to reopen then, bam! We get hit with this,” said Dave Harmsen. “We’ll live to fight another day, and we’re still open, but we’re gonna lose part of our patio for a while. With the Blazers game coming up Thursday, it’s like, really? You’re going to do this to me now?”

The following is a list of the fires from Portland Fire & Rescue: