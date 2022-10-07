PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say a 39-year-old man having a mental health crisis was cited after several shotgun rounds were fired in Northeast Portland Thursday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., several Portland police units responded to Northeast Siskiyou Street, between Northeast 111th Drive and Northeast 117th Avenue.

After arriving, officers said they were speaking with Andrew Carlson when he picked up a shotgun and walked into a house. Police said they heard multiple gunshots come from inside the home.

When police learned there were other firearms inside, additional officers were called to the scene.

PPB said officers used de-escalation skills to convince Carlson to surrender. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Carlson was cited for unlawful use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm.