PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured “very violent and repetitive blows” and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Brandon Stevens, 33, was found guilty of first-degree assault, third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

In January 2022, the child’s mother, who was Stevens’ girlfriend, took the boy to Legacy Meridian Park for swelling to his scrotum and stomach. The boy’s injuries were determined to be life-threatening, so he was transferred to Randall Children’s Hospital.

Doctors determined the young boy was internally bleeding from injuries caused by blunt force trauma. Among the child’s injuries was extensive bruising to his chest and back, a broken rib, a grade-3 liver laceration and a transected pancreas.

The child also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Once Stevens learned authorities were searching for him, the DA’s office said he fled his Tigard apartment. Police said he left behind a five-year-old child who was later found by officers uninjured.

When Stevens was arrested later that evening, the DA’s office said methamphetamine was found in his system.