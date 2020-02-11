Man convicted for his role in Hillsboro hotel shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man involved in a police shooting at a Hillsboro hotel in September 2019 was convicted of a laundry list of charges by a Washington County jury on Friday, Feb. 7, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Elliot Satoru Carr, along with Nicola Elizabeth Kostov, was arrested at the Extended Stay America on Northeast Eider Court in Hillsboro after “suspicious circumstances” lead to a confrontation with police and shots were fired on September 14, 2019.

When the two checked into the hotel that evening, the front desk clerk noticed they used driver’s licenses that didn’t belong to them, and also witnessed them unloading what appeared to be stolen property from a car. The clerk notified police of the suspicious behavior, and that’s when Hillsboro police officers were dispatched to the hotel.

While assessing the scene, officers discovered that the plates of the vehicle Carr and Kostov arrived in did not match the car’s VIN—the car had been reported as stolen from Bend, according to court documents.

Officers worked with hotel staff to draw the suspect out of the room “to detain him for investigation in a more controlled setting.” But when Carr left his hotel room, he spotted officers. They tried to restrain him, but he struggled free and began to run down the hall. As he did, he pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed it at the responding officers in front of him, said court documents.

That’s when an officer fired one round. The bullet didn’t hit the suspect. Carr was tackled to the ground. Despite still refusing to take his finger off the trigger of the gun, officers were able to seize the gun and arrest him.

During the investigation, detectives found “multiple storage bins and file folders containing stolen personal information belonging to more than 150 victims.” Officers also uncovered dugs, along with packaging materials and journals that had logs of drug sales.

Both Carr and Kostov were indicted in late September, accused of multiple crimes related to identity theft, aggravated theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession and distribution of meth. However, court documents indicated that Kostov cooperated with the investigation and testified against Carr. Charges against Kostov are pending.

Carr was convicted of the following crimes: the unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated theft, menacing, identity theft, the unauthorized use of a vehicle as well as being in possession of a stolen car, delivering and possessing meth and heroin. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 24.