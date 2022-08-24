PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man convicted of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old boy in broad daylight in Portland’s Pearl District is expected to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

The man, 30-year-old Erick Alexander, pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping charges and faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $125,000 fine.

The attempted kidnapping, which was caught on camera, happened in the afternoon hours of Dec. 15, 2021 near NW 10th Avenue and NW Davis Street.

According to Portland police, the boy was walking with his father near the Fields Park when Alexander tried to snatch him, but the father fought him off before he ran away.

Police arrested Alexander after a community member reported spotting him.

Alexander’s sentencing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.