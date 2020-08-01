Man convicted in violent 2019 Aloha hit-and-run

Stephen Matthew Lister was arrested Aug. 23, 2019, on two counts of attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of deliberately hitting a motorcyclist and leaving two people severely injured last summer in Aloha has been found guilty on several charges.

The night before his arrest, deputies were called out to a hit-and-run involving a motorcade near the intersection of SW Blanton Street and SW 175th Avenue.

Officials said they found the Kawasaki motorcycle in the bushes along the road and a man and woman were lying in the street. Investigators said they’d been thrown about 100 feet.

The woman, Jackielyn Baumgardner, was rushed to the hospital with a spinal injury. Chris Baumgardner, who was also severely wounded, was alert and told deputies a man named Matt Lister had hit them. The victim said he knew Lister and that they’d been in an argument shortly before the crash.

Chris Baumgardner later told KOIN 6 News Lister rammed their motorcycle from behind at about 70 miles per hour. He said his wife was paralyzed from the neck down.

Jackielyn Baumgardner (left) and Chris Baumgardner (right) were seriously injured when a car rammed their motorcyle in Aloha, Aug. 24, 2019. (Courtesy of Ruth Lee)

Deputies chanced upon Lister the next day while serving a search warrant on an unrelated case in Aloha. Detectives obtained warrants and Lister was arrested after a brief standoff.

On Friday, a Washington County jury convicted Lister of two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.

Lister is due to be sentenced on Aug. 6.