PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday for attempted murder after stabbing a woman 11 times last year, officials said.

Bryan Aguilera, 27, pled guilty to first-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary and aggravated harassment. He has been in custody at the Washington County Jail since March 2022 and will serve his 144-month sentence in Oregon’s Department of Corrections.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and meat cleaver from a Fred Meyer in Beaverton before walking to the Center Plaxa Apartments. He knocked on an untargeted apartment door that belonged to Lauren Carrier.

Aguilera stabbed Carrier 11 times in the back, neck and shoulder region before she used a baseball bat near her front door in self-defense. She was able to exit the apartment before collapsing in the apartment walkway, authorities said.

Multiple surrounding neighbors captured Aguilera before law enforcement arrived at the scene. A different neighbor administered CPR on Carrier until paramedics arrived. She was treated at the Intensive Care Unit at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for “severe and permanent injuries,” officials said.

“I would like to thank Dajana Cherry for administering first aid and George Cherry and Daniel Chacon for capturing Mr. Aguilera and holding him until police arrived. Their quick thinking certainly saved Miss Carrier’s life,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Bracken McKey.

Aguilera was on parole at the time of the stabbing for second-degree robbery and had been released for less than six weeks. Detectives with Beaverton Police discovered Facebook posts on Aguilera’s account referencing song lyrics to Meat Clever, a 2013 single about butchering a woman with a meat cleaver.