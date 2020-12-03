Man convicted of child abuse after eluding authorities for months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse after months of eluding authorities, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Alexander Tynell Williams had spent several hours babysitting a 7-month-old infant and the baby’s two toddler brothers back in late November 2019. Once the children’s mother returned, she noticed her toddlers had bruises on both their faces, and the infant had “extensive and significant” bruising on his abdomen and torso.

One of the toddlers then told his mother that Williams had hit them.

Once medical personnel inspected the baby, severe injuries to the child’s genitals and abdomen were found. Williams denied knowing how those injuries occurred — yet he was the last one to change the baby’s diaper.

After authorities were called, Williams agreed to meet with investigators. However, he failed to appear at the meeting and went onto elude police for five more months. A warrant was issued for his arrest on February 10, 2020 — and he was ultimately arrested after being involved in a car crash in Portland.

More than one year since the incident occurred — Williams was found guilty on Tuesday, December 1. Judge Andrew Erwin found him guilty of first-degree assault, third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Williams’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 15.