PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and reckless driving on Wednesday after a man died following a 2019 crash near Sherwood.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jakob Paul Azevado, who also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Authorities said around 7:30 p.m. November 11, 2019, Azevado was driving a Ford F-350 on Roy Rodgers Road toward Sherwood. While crossing the bridge over the Tualatin River, authorities say he veered into oncoming traffic – crashing head-on into a BMW convertible driven by Pyanin Sin.

According to WCSO, the BMW spun into the jersey barrier before coming to a rest in the middle of the road. Officials noted the BMW “suffered catastrophic damage.” First responders extricated Sin from the car to be Life Flighted however he later died from his injuries.

Police noted Azevado suffered minor injuries from the crash after his truck flipped on its side and slid several feet down the road.

Azevado repeatedly denied drinking alcohol that night. However, police noted beer cans from the truck were scattered on the roadway after the crash and Azevado’s BAC was at .17% two hours after the crash, WCSO said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 5, 2022 at 1 p.m.